The video made and published by Luis Sal against Fedez is among the most viewed video content of the week. With a video uploaded to the Youtube profile of the channel dedicated to the Muschio Selvaggio podcast, the famous youtuber told the version of the facts regarding the choice to divorce professionally from Fedez, until then a partner and friend of him. A part of the video, in particular, has gone viral: the one in which Luis mimics Fedez with the now well-known “Tell the mother, tell the lawyer”.

Those few seconds have become so popular that they have made the rounds of social networks. Thousands are the memes inspired by Luis, even more numerous are the social shares obtained from that piece of the video. Surprisingly, Jill Nizzotti, wife of Grido, brother of J-Ax, also arrived to share it again. As highlighted by Very Inutil People, Jill posted the footage to her Instagram story. But she didn’t limit herself to sharing: the woman added a verse of the text of the remix version of the song “Karma” by Taylor Swift with Ice Spice to the story.