Among the few options that Mexicans have to enjoy internet service, izzy It stands out for being the first to offer a television, telephone and internet service. Currently, it has millions of users in the country and is one of the three most preferred internet companies in the local market.

This preference was put into play this weekend, when izzy sent a statement to its customers, advising that, due to inflation, they were forced to increase the price of some of their packages. Said increase will be effective as of April 1, 2023.

“In izzy we have endeavored to keep our service prices flat for the past eighteen months. However, the high inflation of the last year forces us to make a price adjustment in the monthly rate of your service as of April 1, 2023.

The price increase depends on the package you currently use, so there are several versions of the message that users received, averaging an amount between $30 and $40 Mexican pesos.

This may sound like a small amount, but if we add it to the price increases in all the products that are consumed every day, the cost is considerable. Point noted by people who took their complaints to Twitter.

Users highlighted the most frequent failures in the service, dismissing the price increase as a mockery and recalling that, in recent years, price increases have become a recurring measure, refuting the message that izzy He sent them stating that they made a great effort to avoid these situations.

Service @izzi_mx it’s getting meaner and worse. And they still dare to say that they are going to raise the price. 😒😒😒 — Pame JC (@pamemimosa) March 13, 2023

hey @izzi_mx and by the way @ayudaizziThey say that in 18 months the price has not increased, what a big lie, 7 months ago my plan was renewed and they adjusted my account to the new prices.

That anywhere is “increasing price”, so do not take this increase out of your sleeve.@profeco pic.twitter.com/OVaz51gVhj — ⒺⒹ () (@tuamigoelbob) March 11, 2023

Editor's note: Unfortunately this is a situation that is reflected in everything, how come the Tía Rosa Tartinas are already worth 30 pesos?! I hope that izzi users have options to consider a change, it is not fair that they are applied all the time.