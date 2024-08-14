It doesn’t take much for two cable companies to Mexico have come together, Izzi and Sky, which are property of Televisathis with the aim of a new business structure that would supposedly bring them more profits than usual, but it seems that it has not borne fruit. At least that has been reported recently, resulting in losing customers who have moved to other internet and telephone services, this for various reasons that could differ for each user.

During the second quarter of this year, the company reported the resignation of 86,579 users and a loss of $214.9 million pesoseven after starting its merger process with Skywith the aim of improving its business. The company has implemented several measures to try to turn around its situation, such as removing certain content and increasing rates, but these changes have resulted in significant losses.

In April, prices were raised in response to inflation, resulting in the loss of 10,700 users. In addition, the decision to remove the sports channel Fansdue to the loss of streaming rights to ViX, led to the cancellation of an additional 65,000 accounts.

The CEO of Izzi, Francisco Valimexplained that although Afizzionados generated only 1% of total revenue, it represented a financial burden that affected the profitability of the business. He also mentioned that Hurricane Otis in Acapulco last October has affected operations, especially in areas such as Punta Diamante, where the company is investing $30 million to rebuild its fiber optic network.

It was once the most profitable business in Televisareflects the broader crisis at the company. The company has had to sell non-strategic assets and reduce its operation in local television stations to adapt to changes in consumer habits and competition from new technological platforms. The merger with Sky is seen as a hope for improving profitability and optimising resources in the coming years.

For now, they must think of new plans to avoid falling prey to new trends such as social media.

Via: EXP