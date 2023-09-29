In the midst of an already complicated panorama for many companies due to the crisis triggered by the pandemic in 2019, Izzythe business of Televisa Group, is currently facing a particularly challenging situation. The need for restructuring has led to a series of mass layoffs, marking an unexpected turn for a company that seemed to thrive despite difficult times.

The problems you face Izzy They emerged after a considerable investment in the expansion of its fiber optic network and in maintaining the service, which has not achieved a favorable return on investment over time. In an era in which cable television has been left behind and competition in telephone and Internet services is intense, it has been difficult for Izzy attract enough new customers to maintain your financial health.

The latest reports indicate that the company experienced a decrease in 2.5% in its income from April to June compared to the same period of the previous year. The net losses amount to 20.3 million pesoswhile operating expenses increased by 6.7%representing almost billion pesos. As part of the efforts to reverse this situation, in June, Izzy appointed Francisco Valim, known for improving the profitability of various companies by implementing aggressive cost reduction measures, as its new CEO.

These measures are reported to have resulted in at least 166 layoffs at a single Customer Service branch in the last two weeks. This wave of layoffs has been of such magnitude that some areas of the company are destined to disappear, while others no longer exist.

Data from Federal Telecommunications Institute indicate that Izzy It has decreased its market share by 11.7% in the last three years in terms of television services and 0.5% in internet services.

Via: Expansion

Editor’s note: How ugly that these things happen! I hope people who lost their jobs can find another one soon. Perhaps what bothers me most is that the service Izzy It is not like it shines for its quality, and thus it is not possible to get more clients to reverse this situation.