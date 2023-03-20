The 18th Open Russian Animated Film Festival (ORFAK) has ended in Suzdal. “Izvestia”, having visited the forum and talked with its participants, appreciated the contribution of “Suzdalfest” to the domestic film industry.

Forum programs were demonstrated at 750 venues in 41 regions. Online viewers named the short film “Dear Passengers” by the Yekaterinburg director Maxim Kulikov as the best film, about the morals of those traveling in a second-class carriage. This homerically funny short story with bright characters and lyrical landscapes outside the windows of a rushing train became a triumph of the festival – most of the industry professionals voted for it in the traditional rating voting in person and online.

In addition, the best short film was chosen – “Sunflower” by Natalia Chernysheva. The story about a girl and a father-sailor “At the Depth” by Liza Starikova won the prize for the best debut.

One of the central events of the festival rich in activity was the presentation of new animation projects. She passed for the sixth time. Out of 201 projects, the selection committee selected eight of the best.

Within the framework of the festival, a presentation of a book dedicated to the classic of Russian animation Fyodor Khitruk took place.

Union of Cartoons: what surprised the audience at the animation festival in Suzdal