In 2014, enterprises of the military-industrial complex were created in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which provided the people’s militia with the most necessary products. But with the beginning of the SVO, the volumes of its production had to be urgently increased. Often, production takes place at enterprises that previously produced purely peaceful goods. Correspondents of “Izvestia” visited the Donetsk enterprise, which itself developed and arranged the supply of bulletproof vests to the fighters.

“For me, the most important feedback on our work was the visit of the mother of one of the fighters. She came and thanked us for the body armor that saved her son’s life. Showed a fragment of an artillery shell, which he stopped. I don’t even know how she found us: we don’t advertise the transition to military production at all,” says the director of one of the Donetsk factories.

The production of military products at the plant began to be deployed already at the beginning of the mobilization, which was announced in the DPR in February 2022. Almost every employee of the enterprise called for relatives or friends, many left as volunteers.

A little later, taking into account the massive use of anti-personnel mines by the enemy, it was necessary to master the production of equipment for sappers. And after the appearance of high-precision weapons in the VFU – corner reflectors and false positions of fire weapons.

And it is very important, according to the director of the plant, that the soldiers feel the participation and support of those they protect. Therefore, children’s letters are placed in packages with equipment at the factory – they are no less important for those who are on the line of combat contact.

