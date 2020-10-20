The Ministry of Finance prepared and sent to the Security Council a draft of changes in the structure of the armed forces, including on cost optimization, the newspaper writes. News with reference to the relevant document.

It is specified that the sources of the publication in the Ministry of Defense also confirmed the receipt of the proposal of the department.

Among the initiatives of the department, a ten percent reduction in the number of military personnel is indicated, which may affect about one hundred thousand positions. The measure was proposed to be implemented at the expense of vacancies and by transferring to the civil service.

In addition, the ministry proposed to exclude from the legislation the provision on the annual indexation of the military pension, as well as to increase the length of service required for calculating the pension.