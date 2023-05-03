On the liberated territory near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), Russian fighters are conducting an “inventory” of Ukrainian military facilities. Correspondents of Izvestia visited the underground “cache”, saw stockpiles of weapons and found out whether Russian troops could use them.

The fighters found Ukrainian weapons depots at a depth of more than 150 m in the former salt mines of Artemivsk. One of these facilities was built back in the days of the USSR with the expectation that the degree of their protection would make it possible to withstand even the use of nuclear weapons.

In warehouses there are thousands of weapons chambered for 7.62 * 54 mm, which remains the main rifle in the modern Russian army. Therefore, many types of weapons remain relevant in modern conditions. First of all, we are talking about machine guns. In addition, two American sniper rifles “Barrett M-107” caliber 12.7 mm in army version with silent firing devices were found.

Long-term storage warehouses have a huge number of submachine guns from the time of the Great Patriotic War. These are the famous Soviet PPSh and PPS, most of which are completely new.

Mine shafts: what is stored at the secret facilities of VFU in Artemovsk