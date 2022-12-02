Near Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic there are several villages in which only a few residents remain: in Novobakhmutovka – 13, in Troitsky – six, in Novoselovka – only one. A special Izvestia correspondent traveled around them to find out who and why was staying there and what path had to be overcome in order to deliver water, food and bread there.

All these settlements were liberated in the spring. Although located near the line of contact, they continue to be subjected to continuous shelling.

According to the correspondent, in the village of Krasny Partizan, the windows in the neighboring four-story buildings and in the administration building have been broken out – the role of glass is played by the film. And on the post office building, located nearby, there is no roof at all – all this is a consequence of recent shelling.

In Novobakhmutovka, the correspondent met a woman named Vera, whom he had seen in May at the Yasinovataya hospital, where she was lying with her leg torn off. In September, as it turned out, she was discharged. And she asked to be transported back to her native village.

In the village of Verkhnetoretskoye, 3.5 thousand people lived, now there are only 250 left. On the streets you can see ruins, houses destroyed to the ground, a broken temple, and cars crushed soft-boiled. There is also no electricity, water or gas. The correspondent distributed bread and water to the residents.

“People are remembered, they are not abandoned”