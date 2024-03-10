Artillerymen of the 36th Army of the Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out tasks in the special operation zone, systematically liberating the territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov spoke about the work of Russian military personnel in the area of ​​Priyutnoye and Staromaisky.

“This device is a 2S3 self-propelled howitzer. The device is normal, it works, it hits many targets. The most important thing is to take care of the car so that it doesn’t let you down at the most important moment. The work is coming in – we hit the target, then we need to leave the position as quickly as possible,” said the driver mechanic with the call sign Kisly.

The task of the artillerymen in this section of the South Donetsk direction is to “hack” the strong defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​Priyutnoye and Staromaisky. Crews of 2S3 “Akatsiya” howitzers work from a long distance, helping the infantry in close combat. Usually the first round is a sighting round, and then there are shots to kill.

“Dugouts are being torn apart. This is 152 caliber. It's powerful. The fragments scatter over 200 m. They will reveal a fairly fortified stronghold. And consider the enemy’s equipment to be Khan,” shared the crew number with the call sign Nemets.

The servicemen said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are purposefully hunting for Russian howitzers and trying to get them from the air. All because of the powerful functionality and destructive power. Meanwhile, the coordinated work of the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces is yielding results: any attempt to rotate the troops of the Ukrainian nationalists ends in their powerful defeat.

Earlier, on March 7, Olkov told how military personnel work on the Osa anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) near the village of Priyutnoye. According to the military personnel, the forward detachments of anti-aircraft gunners must under no circumstances miss targets, as otherwise the assault groups may suffer. They noted that the battery had hit more than 600 enemy targets, including two aircraft.

Before this, on March 5, Kirill Olkov showed how the combat work of the assault units of the Russian Armed Forces was going on on the eastern border of the Vremevsky salient. Russian military personnel captured a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the vicinity of the village of Priyutnoye. According to them, the battle was short, since the enemy did not expect an attack.

Before this, on February 12, Olkov said that the battles for the eastern border of the Vremevsky salient had been going on for several months, with air support helping the Russian infantry. He showed the work of operators of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces in the South Donetsk direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.