Ophthalmologists from Yakutia arrived in Mariupol to help the local population. In four days, doctors will perform 250 vision correction operations and set a kind of record. On February 22, Izvestia correspondent Daniil Yemelyanov told what operations the Yakut doctors would have to perform.

Specialists from the northern region of Russia perform more than 60 operations per day. They work seven days a week. In four days, doctors plan to perform 250 surgical interventions of varying complexity, which can take from 20 to 90 minutes, the journalist said.

On February 12, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed how military doctors and medical personnel of the Western Military District daily help military personnel and injured civilians in the special operation zone.

On the territory of deployed medical units there is autonomous heating, power supply and technical support. The main goal of their operations is to stop bleeding, remove fragments and create all conditions for wound healing, and then evacuate the patient if necessary.

On February 10, Izvestia correspondents talked to volunteer doctors who provide assistance to the Russian military. Doctors told their stories – what brought them to the special operation zone and why they are not afraid to save people under thunder and shell explosions.

Earlier, on January 26, Izvestia showed footage of the work of the special-purpose medical detachment of the Eastern Military District in the Zaporozhye direction, which provides highly specialized assistance to local residents.

The hospital has the necessary components. So, with the diagnosis, an ultrasound machine and x-rays help. More than 10 specialists work at the point, operations are carried out, comprehensive assistance is provided. They also help with the delivery of medicines.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

