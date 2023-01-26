In the Donetsk direction, Russian artillerymen support assault detachments with fire. war correspondent “Izvestia” Valentin Trushnin showed the work of the BMP-2 and the self-propelled artillery mount (ACS) “Gvozdika” on Thursday, January 26.

According to the military with the call sign “Dragon”, the BMP-2 is capable of striking from a distance of four kilometers, although tankers often work closer.

“We are processing landings. In the stacking on the right there is a tape of 160 rounds, the back one, it starts on the left, it has 340 rounds. We are now working with fragmentation, ”said the fighter, sitting in a combat vehicle.

The crew of the Gvozdika self-propelled guns, whose caliber of shells is 122 millimeters, and the aiming range is 15 kilometers, is working on the same section of the direction. In addition, the machine is able to independently swim and overcome obstacles. The gunner with the call sign “Vasilich” said that on average six shots per minute are fired.

In the process of work, gunners do not see the target in the scope, they receive only numbers, and they can see the result of the work thanks to aerial correction and video recording.

Earlier the same day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said that units of the Southern Group of Forces had taken more advantageous lines and positions in the Donetsk direction during offensive operations. He added that in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Konstantinovka, a Ukrainian warehouse of artillery ammunition was destroyed,

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

