Russian heavy flamethrower systems (TOS) “Solntsepeki” repel the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye direction. Their work on Thursday, June 8, was shown by the Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov.

The Russian servicemen of the Eastern District control every step of the enemy and strike at previously reconnoitered Ukrainian fortified areas.

According to the commander of the flamethrower company with the call sign Simba, in anticipation of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, reconnaissance of firing positions was carried out.

“All the crossroads and the main approaches of the enemy are already in our data,” he explained.

Having worked out, the crew changes positions so that the APU does not detect TOS. Then “Sun” again selects the target according to intelligence. The operator corrects the accuracy of the blows. With the help of a drone, he receives accurate data on the location of the enemy.

The correspondent also showed how an enemy infantry fighting vehicle is destroyed with the Fagot missile. Noticing the saboteurs hiding in the forest, the Russian military carried out an urgent disguise of the racing Buggy, in the back of which an anti-tank missile was hidden. Then, in the course of off-road driving at a direct shot distance, the Russian military struck, destroying enemy equipment.

Buggies are known for their performance in rally races, but now they are also used on the line of contact. There is one driver in the cockpit, the launcher operator always rides in the back.

Earlier that day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that on the night of Thursday, June 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to break through the defenses in the Zaporozhye direction. According to him, the enemy went on the attack with the forces of the 47th mechanized brigade, numbering up to 1.5 thousand people and 150 armored vehicles.

At the same time, the commander of the grouping of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in the Zaporozhye direction, Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, said that three Leopard tanks were destroyed in repelling the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As the group commander clarified, the total losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 350 personnel, more than 30 tanks and more than 10 infantry fighting vehicles.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

