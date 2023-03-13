The Russian snipers were tasked with getting as close as possible to the positions of Ukrainian militants in the Zaporozhye direction. Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts shared footage of the work of military personnel on Monday, March 13.

“Snipers go on a mission, they must get as close to the enemy as possible and be as unnoticed as possible,” the correspondent said.

Then heavy equipment comes into play, artillerymen provide fire support. Crews of Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts and T-90M Proryv tanks open fire on Ukrainian militants

Earlier, on March 10, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov showed footage of “heavy snipers” destroying militants in the Ugledar region. At the firing position, the gunner, gunner and signalman often work together.

At the same time, Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov told how Russian artillerymen destroyed a mortar battery of Ukrainian militants. He said that the military destroyed three targets in one gulp.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

