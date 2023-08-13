Mortarmen of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation continue to strike at the strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Footage of the well-coordinated work of the fighters on Sunday, August 13, was presented by Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin.

The videos show how the Russian military conducts an attack against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to them, the enemy dies from mortar strikes.

“In fact, every one of our mortar attacks is counter-attacked,” one of the soldiers noted.

Earlier that day, the Russian Defense Ministry showed how the military engineering and sapper units of the Western Military District (ZVO) carry out continuous cleaning of explosive objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. Sappers detect and destroy both anti-tank and anti-personnel mines on the spot.

Before that, on August 8, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov asked the snipers of the 29th Army how their tactics of work in the summer had changed, where it was more difficult to work and why. They, in turn, noted that my work is now safer due to a decrease in the number of enemy drones and passes at night.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.