On July 24, Izvestia obtained footage of the combat work of units of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the National Guard during a special military operation to protect Donbass.

The video shows the interaction of artillery fighters of the National Guard and helicopter pilots of the Ministry of Defense: one detects a target, while the other attacks. Thus, helicopters accurately hit the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

You can also appreciate how the military detect nationalists through night vision devices, after which the artillerymen deliver a crushing blow to the enemy. Accurate hits are provided thanks to adjustments from unmanned aerial vehicles.

On the same day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed footage of firing by the Russian military from the crews of Grad self-propelled multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), which are used to destroy the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After each firing, the vehicles covertly change position, reload and deliver a new blow, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

On the eve it was reported that special forces units of the Western Military District (ZVO) in the course of a special operation obtain information about the location of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their subsequent destruction. When advancing to the area of ​​reconnaissance and search operations, the group discovered an advanced patrol of Ukrainian nationalists, which covered the main positions of a camouflaged stronghold and positions with equipment.

Russia launched a special operation to protect the DPR and LPR on February 24. It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

