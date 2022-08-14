On August 14, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga showed the town of Marinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) taken from a copter.

The presented frames show the consequences of the fighting in the city – partially and completely destroyed houses, as well as craters from shells on the ground.

According to Kulaga, at the moment, Russian troops control the main part of the settlement and are pushing Ukrainian fighters behind the third line of defense.

On August 12, Izvestia correspondent Murad Magomedov showed the consequences of the explosion by Ukrainian militants of wagons with ammonium nitrate at the Azot plant in Severodonetsk, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Due to the explosion of two wagons with ammonium nitrate, usually used as fertilizer, a funnel 20 m deep and 100 m wide was formed on the territory of the Azot plant. In total, according to military estimates, about 120 tons of this substance detonated.

On August 11, Izvestia showed the consequences of the shelling of a brewery in Donetsk. After a missile strike, grain from which it was supposed to make products burned down on the territory of the brewery. Investigators worked at the plant, shooting traces of shelling was carried out, fragments of rockets were seized.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

