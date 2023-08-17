On August 17, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed how soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) surrender using a radio station.

One of the Ukrainian servicemen said that his partner read a post on a social network about how to surrender. The fighters only laughed at this, but after the battles began, they changed their minds on this matter, since the soldier who read the article about it died.

The militants found out that it was possible to ask for surrender through a radio station, which they later did.

“We got in touch. They explained to us, read the instructions on how to get captured without damage, ”the Ukrainian military shared.

A Russian serviceman with the call sign Neman spoke about the process of surrender.

“Pick up the white rag. After you picked up the white rag, we don’t touch you. We destroy all suitable units, we give you a green corridor, ”he said.

According to the correspondent, the expectation is that the signalman of the infantry unit, controlling the air in the area entrusted to him, will hear a call for help in his headphones and report it to his commander. After that, a humanitarian corridor will be organized.

Prior to that, on August 16, captured soldiers spoke about problems in the Ukrainian army. According to Ukrainian soldier Mykola Sukhim, the mobilized are handed summons on the street and sent to the front without proper preparation, leaving the military to die on the battlefield.

On August 12, another captured fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vitaly, said that the command was deceiving the soldiers, throwing them under bullets on the front line. According to him, neither he nor his colleagues received any training for combat. He stressed that the lives of the mobilized are disposed of like pawns in a chess game.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

