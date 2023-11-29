On the night of November 29, the weather in Kerch worsened again: the water level rose, the wind intensified, and the water began to overflow its banks. Izvestia correspondent Veronika Kotkova spoke about what was happening from the scene.

“Kerch is facing bad weather again. By nightfall, the wind had increased significantly, there was a terrible roar in the city, cranes and ships were being held together,” she said.

The footage shows how the pedestrian area along the shore is being overwhelmed by waves and how moored tugboats and ships are rocking.

Earlier, on November 28, it was reported that a barrier shaft was being built in Kerch due to the forecast of a new storm. The work was carried out in the Nizhneye Geroevskoye area, since the sea there gets very close to residential buildings. Residents of the area also told Izvestia about the consequences of the storm that passed the day before.

Earlier that day, Kotkova also reported that a storm in Kerch had broken power lines and knocked down trees. According to her, the consequences of bad weather in this city are being eliminated until late at night. Also on November 28, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that he had reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the scale of infrastructure destruction in the region due to the storm. According to the head of the republic, 93 thousand residents are left without electricity in the morning.

Since November 26, a number of regions of the country have been affected by dangerous meteorological phenomena in the form of strong winds and rain and snow. Thus, due to the storm, the Crimean authorities introduced a state of emergency on the territory of certain municipalities. It was reported that a person died in the republic due to bad weather.