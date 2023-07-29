“Izvestia” showed the quarters of Donetsk after another shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). Correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev visited the scene of the events on July 29.

“A house on Komsomolsky Prospekt: ​​one of the rockets fell on the lawn. All ammunition was buried deep in the ground. On the one hand, this is amazing luck, because no one was hurt, and on the other hand, the situation is alarming, because the ammunition apparently did not explode, ”says the correspondent.

Sergei, a resident of the house next to which the shell fell, spoke about the moment when it happened.

“The first was cotton, then the second. On the other side of the house I was on the loggia. Whistling, fragments – something fell down. The shell fell and then burned. There seems to be no one injured, and the destruction is near the car, but the car is intact, ”the man described the events.

Another citizen, Oleg, was driving a car when shells began to arrive.

“I was driving. The door opened – I thought to go out to look, and flew in. On the front seat, the stone that tore the roof remained, ”says the man.

Earlier, on July 28, Izvestia showed footage of the aftermath of the shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk. They show the ruined facade of a residential building and broken glass. The video also shows that the building was damaged not only from the outside, but also from the inside – the floors and ceilings of the apartments were pierced.

Prior to that, on July 27, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced that seven residents of Donetsk were wounded as a result of another shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kyiv, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of the capital of the DPR came under fire from rocket and cannon artillery.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) on a daily basis. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.