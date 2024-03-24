On March 24, Izvestia correspondent Igor Kaporikov showed what was happening at the site of a rock collapse at the Pioneer mine in the Amur region, where 13 miners remained under the rubble.

One of the rescuers said that work on the first bridge has now been completed. There are two more left to do. He added that the work is complicated due to dampness, large amounts of water and dirt.

Deputy head of the site Sergei Tyulenev noted that the rescuers have a rotating camera in their arsenal, which can look from different angles in the well, illuminate, and also write in good quality.

“The camera is lowered on a winch to a depth of 700 m, its diameter is 75 mm, and the operator sees on the screen everything that is in the well,” he said.

According to Tyulenev, the advantage of the camera is that it can work even with a large amount of water.

Earlier in the day, the regional government reported that 182 cubic meters of soil had been removed from the mine over the past night. According to information provided by officials of the Amur region, one of the three waterproof lintels is 90% ready. By noon on March 24 (5:00 Moscow time), the first exploration well was drilled at 223 m, the second at 124 m, the third at 84 m, and the fourth at 43 m.

On March 18, a collapse occurred at the Pioneer mine, part of JSC Pokrovsky Mine in the Amur Region, as a result of which 13 people were trapped under the rubble, with whom contact was lost.

The authorities of the Amur region have introduced a regional state of emergency. Governor Vasily Orlov said that all the forces and resources of the region have been mobilized to clear the rubble in the mine. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of safety requirements during work”).

On March 22, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the situation is under the control of the head of the ministry, Alexander Kurenkov, and he is informed about the situation every three hours. The ministry expressed hope that rescuers will reach the miners in the coming days.