The car, in which the writer Zakhar Prilepin was, remains at the scene, which is cordoned off. The situation in the village of Pionersky on Saturday, May 6, was shown by Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin.

Presumably, the writer’s car was blown up by an anti-tank mine. According to Safiulin, part of the tire from the car flew off at least 300 m.

“That is, the explosion was so strong. And there are enough such elements throughout the landing, ”he said.

Explosive experts have already inspected the vehicle, in the near future experts will conduct a thorough check. At the moment, investigations are underway at the scene. It is noted that at the entrance to the village, all cars are carefully inspected, the documents of the driver and passengers are checked.

On the morning of May 6, an Audi Q7 car carrying Prilepin was blown up in the Nizhny Novgorod region. As a result of the accident, the driver, Alexander Shubin, died.

Soon the district police officers detained one of the suspects in the attempt, Alexander Permyakov. He admitted that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services. On the road along the route of Prilepin’s car, he planted an explosive device, which he set off remotely.

Prilepin was hospitalized at the same time, he has a severe concomitant injury, a mine-explosive wound, contusion of both lungs, numerous fractures and bruises. It was reported that he had already been successfully operated on.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry blamed Kyiv and the West for the attack against Prilepin.