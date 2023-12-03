Equipment and firefighters – more than 10 crews – are arriving at the Moscow plant of specialized vehicles. Perhaps there will be even more of them, since the fire is very serious, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Shpak reported from the scene on December 4.

“A large black column of smoke rises almost 1 km into the sky above the plant,” the journalist added.

According to him, the fire was assigned the second rank of complexity, which means flammable materials ignited.

“But apparently the products of this plant are trailers and tires. There are a lot of them here, they stand in stacks. Apparently, they served as “food” for the fire,” he said.

According to preliminary data, the fire area reached 1 thousand m.

The Moscow Department of Transport reported that traffic on Tyumensky Proezd was temporarily blocked.

“Due to a fire in an industrial building at Otkrytoye Shosse, 12с2, traffic on Tyumensky Proezd is blocked,” they said.

The news is being updated