At the former base of the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU), in one of the well-fortified basements in Pisky, from where they were recently knocked out by members of the Somalia assault battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), weapons of modernity and the Wehrmacht were found. Footage from the scene was shown by Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Yeremin.

“Here you can see how two objects met: from the 21st century – the same portable anti-tank missile system (ATGM) Javelin and MG 42, with which the Wehrmacht fought with the Soviet troops, the Red Army,” the journalist showed.

The MG 42 machine gun was developed in Germany in 1942 and was used in combat during World War II. It is called the “meat grinder” or “Hitler’s saw”.

“The machine gun is excellent, 1200 rounds per minute, it works well, the ammunition for it remains, so now we will use it against neo-fascists. Let them wait. We are going,” one of the soldiers said.

Earlier in the day, the military commissar displayed swastika designs, NATO badges, and even a custom-made watch with the corresponding design at the former site of the radicals.

In the process of retreat, Ukrainian fighters abandon weapons supplied by the West, including faulty American-made M777 howitzers. This was announced on July 28 by the company commander of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Savchuk, who surrendered to a serviceman of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

A month ago, Izvestia’s military commander Roman Polshakov visited the exercises of the fighters of the Somalia assault battalion and showed how they prepare for battles in urban and field conditions. The fighters of this battalion participated in the liberation of Mariupol from the militants of the Ukrainian nationalist group “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation), and were also near Avdiivka and in the surrounding villages. According to them, fighting in open areas is more difficult than in the city.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, which it launched on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

