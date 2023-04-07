Izvestia correspondent Natalie Grafchikova visited the fortifications of Russian military personnel on the left bank of the Dnieper and showed the situation on Thursday, April 6.

“Here we go along the trench, about 130 meters to the bank of the Dnieper,” the correspondent specified.

The fighters are on duty here around the clock – services are carried out at securely hidden points. In the trenches for the soldiers, spare cells are equipped for machine gunners, so that when the enemy detects them, the military man can quickly change position and continue the battle.

At the same time, according to the servicemen, it is quiet on the coast now – the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) rarely try to break through the defense, and they do it only in small groups.

“Recently, mostly light boats have been seen, these are 3-5 people in each. But at the time of our arrival there were also armored boats, but time has passed, they have outlived their usefulness, we have worked them out, ”said the platoon commander with the call sign Kirgiz.

Earlier, on March 16, the acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said that Russian forces fully control the line of contact on the left bank of the Dnieper. According to him, there is practically no concentration of Ukrainian militants left in Kherson, since they leave and appear mostly only during the day.

On March 14, the head of the Novokakhovsk urban district, Volodymyr Leontiev, said that Ukrainian sabotage groups were not abandoning their attempts to cross to the left bank of the Kherson region, but all their actions were being stopped.

The Kherson region became part of Russia along with the Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics and the Zaporozhye region following a referendum held there in September 2022.

Since February last year, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

