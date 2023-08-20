Izvestia showed footage of the consequences of the shelling of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The footage shows a damaged burnt car without windows. A large branch of a tree collapsed next to him.

The video shows that windows were broken and curtains were torn along Kvartal 103 Street. A hole has been punched in one of the walls, and sections of a twisted pipe are visible nearby.

“Starting in 2014, they began to beat this area, where the kindergarten is. <...> When I heard it, it seemed to me that it was a long time <...> five minutes. They say that the man was shell-shocked – covered with garbage, but it seems to be safe, ”says an elderly local resident.

Earlier that day, as a result of the shelling of Yasinovataya by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one person was killed, four more were injured. Direct hits were recorded on one multi-apartment residential building and one private building on Shchorsa Street, which were badly damaged as a result. Seven apartment buildings on Leningradskaya Street and in the Central microdistrict were also damaged.

On the same day, during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the infrastructure of the Stirol chemical concern in Gorlovka of the DPR was damaged.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.