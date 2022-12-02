On December 2, Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Eremin showed the situation in the center of Donetsk, which was shelled by Ukrainian militants earlier in the morning. The mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, said that the strikes began around 11:20 am and were carried out from the village of Orlovka.

Eremin said that as a result of hitting one of the missiles, two people were killed. The body of the murdered woman continues to be on the street, and the corpse of another man was brought into the store. Medics are currently on the scene.

Also, a lot of glass was broken in the city center. One of the local residents shared that the windows were broken in her apartment due to the shelling. She noted that on the eve of the Ukrainian military also fired at the school.

The correspondent explained that for a long time the Ukrainian side has been hitting precisely this area, since it is most populated by civilians.

Earlier on December 2, the head of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, said that a bus was damaged as a result of shelling, several passengers were injured.

The day before, during the shelling of the center of Donetsk from the Ukrainian side, the building of the local administration was damaged. Kulemzin reported that one employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was also killed, and another of his colleagues was wounded.

On the same day, the head of the city said that Ukrainian militants had attacked the center of the city from Gradov. According to him, 10 missiles were fired. As reported by the military commander “Izvestia” Alexander Safiulin, a powerful explosion was heard in the center. Another arrival came near the building of the Ramada Hotel.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation launched on February 24 to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

