The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Donetsk before the New Year, on December 31, and civilians were injured as a result of the attack. Izvestia learned from eyewitnesses about the details and consequences of the attack.

According to one townswoman, in a panic she could not even understand how many explosions sounded and how it all happened – at some point all the windows were broken.

“I dodged it at the last moment. One explosion was strong. I was lying on the sofa… I was left homeless,” another resident of Donetsk, Polina, shared with Izvestia.

According to the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), the strikes were carried out on residential buildings on Slovatskaya Street. Information about shelling continues to arrive. After midnight, it became known that four people were injured as a result of the attack by Ukrainian nationalists.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Representation has recorded 46 incidents of firing by the UFU (Armed Formations of Ukraine. – Ed.). Information was received about the injury of four civilians in the Petrovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk,” the representative office said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier this day, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped an explosive object (HE) from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) onto the territory of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. It was specified that three 155 mm caliber shells were fired in the same direction.

The day before it became known that the Ukrainian military used a drone to drop explosives on an ambulance in Donetsk. As reported, this was not the first targeted attack on emergency vehicles.

Residents of Donetsk told Izvestia about how the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Kyiv district of Donetsk. One man said that the house where he lives has already been hit by Ukrainian military shells five times. Izvestia also showed the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the city. In the footage you can see damaged personal vehicles and residential apartment buildings.

