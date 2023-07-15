The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at a school in the Chernihiv district of the Zaporozhye region. On July 15, Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov showed the consequences of the attack.

The footage shows how almost nothing was left of the school building, the windows were broken and part of the building was completely destroyed.

According to Polshakov, the shelling was carried out from HIMARS installations. Now the Investigative Committee is working on the spot, the consequences of the shelling are being recorded.

He also specified that the school building is located deep in the rear. The enemy is 42 km away, there are no military facilities nearby.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine just once again decided to somehow annoy the local residents. And now the children will have nowhere to return to study on September 1, ”the correspondent emphasized.

There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

Zaporizhia region became a subject of Russia following a referendum held there in September 2022, together with Kherson region, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics. Kyiv does not recognize their legitimacy and continues massive shelling of the territories of the regions.

The day before, the operational services of the Zaporozhye region told Izvestia about the shelling of the urban-type settlement of Chernigovka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The blow fell on the area of ​​the railway bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

