Cyclone Vanya hit Moscow, snowdrifts and snowdrifts caused accidents on the roads. Izvestia correspondent Daria Malakhova spoke about the consequences of the weather phenomenon on Friday, December 15.

“Visibility on the road is almost zero <...> Utility workers are working in emergency mode, but this does not help. Cars are skidding onto sidewalks, roadsides and other cars,” she shared.

One of the road users, in a conversation with the publication, shared that due to traffic jams on the Moscow Ring Road, he decided to change the route and got into an accident.

The Hydrometeorological Center has published a forecast according to which residents of the capital region can expect snow drifts, heavy snow, and sometimes blizzards and ice on December 15. The air temperature during the day will vary in the range of –5…–3 degrees, and at night it will drop to –11.

On December 14, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, warned that from the evening of December 14 to the morning of the 15th, the most intense snowfall would occur in the capital. Up to 17.4 mm of precipitation will fall, or about 30% of the monthly volume.