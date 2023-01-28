The Third Gorlovka Guards Brigade is now working in the Donetsk direction. On January 28, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan observed the work of the military.

He noted that heavy fighting continues near Gorlovka.

“The enemy does not stop trying to counterattack, trying to throw our units back behind the Artemovskaya highway,” Astrakhan replied.

According to him, attempts to attack only bring losses to Ukrainian servicemen.

“It usually takes six minutes for Ukrainian counterbatteries to return fire on the guns of the 3rd Gorlovka Guards Brigade. The Gorlovka guards coped with their combat mission in 3 minutes 57 seconds, ”the correspondent said.

According to him, the Gorlovka guardsmen still have a minute left to take cover.

A soldier with the call sign ZIL said that the brigade mainly performs tasks to destroy firing points, fortified areas, and dugouts.

“We sometimes stand at a distance of a mortar shot. The enemy can work on us with mortars, but also with larger weapons, ”the fighter says.

He admits that being so close to the enemy, the military takes risks, but the weapons of the Russian military are more accurate.

Earlier that day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that units of the Southern Group of Forces had taken more advantageous positions in the Donetsk direction during offensive operations. In addition, more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, infantry fighting vehicle, two cars and installation of MLRS “Grad”.

Also, the RF Armed Forces continued their offensive in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. The Russian military attacked the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Vuhledar, Novoselka and Novomayorsky DPR.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

