Hundreds of Makhachkala residents gathered on the streets of the city to celebrate the victory of their UFC fighters, including Islam Makhachev, Izvestia correspondent Murad Magomedov reported on October 22.

“People came out to celebrate the victory of their favorites, UFC fighters,” said a journalist from the scene.

Joyful fans gathered in the city center, where they dance lezginka and perform stunts on their cars. Meanwhile, police are monitoring the situation and traffic on the city streets, Magomedov said.

On the evening of October 21, Russian Islam Makhachev defeated Australian Alexander Volkanovski in the main fight of the UFC 294 tournament and defended the UFC lightweight champion belt. The 31-year-old Makhachev now has 25 wins and one loss.

Makhachev became the UFC lightweight champion on October 22, 2022, defeating Brazilian Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. He said that he dedicated his victory over his Brazilian opponent to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father. According to the athlete, he had been working towards this moment and training all his life.

Earlier, Izvestia reported that several hundred fans gathered in the center of Makhachkala to watch the fights of the UFC 294 tournament, which took place in Abu Dhabi.