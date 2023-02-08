Russian rescuers help to eliminate the consequences of an earthquake in the Turkish city of Kahramanmarash. As the correspondent of Izvestia, who was at the scene of the tragedy, said on February 8 Ivan Litomin, two days after the natural disaster, people are still attentively listening to the sounds coming from the ruins, expecting to hear the voice of a living person.

On the ruined streets, the inhabitants of the city gather around spontaneous fires, hoping to meet relatives, friends or neighbors there. In the place where there were high-rise buildings now – ruins.

But rescuers continue to find living people under the rubble. To rescue them from concrete captivity, special equipment is used. The Russian grouping of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is the largest among the international ones, it will stay in Turkey for another week.

Earlier, on February 8, it became known that a dehydrated girl was rescued under the rubble in Turkey after a strong earthquake. A child trapped in concrete fragments was handed water in a plastic bottle cap. The day before, in the city of Malatya, a man was pulled out from under a collapsed seven-story building, who had lain under the rubble for a day and remained alive.

As Igor Akmaev, deputy head of the search and rescue service of the Centrospas detachment of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said, there are still chances to find survivors under the buildings destroyed in Turkey after the earthquake.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

As a result of the earthquake in Turkey, 5,434 people died and 31,777 were injured. Syrian provinces also suffered as a result of the natural disaster. According to the latest data, 812 people became victims of the tragedy in the country, more than 1.4 thousand people were injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12. In addition, the head of state declared 10 provinces of the country affected by the earthquake as an emergency area and declared a state of emergency in them.