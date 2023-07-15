Fires in the forests of the Kherson region, caused by shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), spread for tens of kilometers along the road and engulfed residential buildings in Aleshki. The Izvestia war correspondent Emil Timashev visited the scene of events on Friday, July 14.

According to a representative of the military investigation department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Joint Grouping of Forces, the shelling of a peaceful residential building in Aleshki, Kherson region, was carried out the day before. According to eyewitnesses, the ammunition exploded in the air, after which “unidentified incendiary elements were planned to the surface”, from which a fire broke out.

“This is how the striking element of an incendiary projectile looks like – a hexagon, as you can see, it has already burned out. Found it at the place of arrival. The projectile explodes in the air, and such hot capsules fall to the ground, setting fire to everything around,” Timashev said, demonstrating the projectile.

As a result of the fire after the shelling, two buildings burned down, four more were damaged. The footage shows that the entire territory of one of the private courtyards in Aleshki was completely burned out, and only the stove remained from the house.

The shelling of the residential sector of the city of Aleshki with incendiary ammunition was reported earlier on July 14. Investigators are consulting explosives experts to pinpoint the characteristics of the device that fired.

Prior to that, on the night of July 7, Ukrainian troops also attacked the settlements of the Kherson region. The settlements of Aleshki, Korsunka, Kardashinka, Sagi and Novaya Zburyevka came under fire. On July 13, Izvestia showed the consequences of the shelling of Alyoshka’s residential building. The footage shows the destroyed walls of the house and broken windows.

Kherson region became a constituent entity of the Russian Federation following a referendum held there in September 2022, along with Zaporozhye, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics. Kyiv does not recognize their legitimacy and continues massive shelling of the territories of the regions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.