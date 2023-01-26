The Special Purpose Medical Detachment (MOSN) of the Eastern Military District in the Zaporozhye direction provides highly specialized assistance to local residents. Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov shared the relevant footage on Thursday, January 26.

The hospital has the necessary components. So, with the delivery of diagnoses, an ultrasound machine and x-rays help. More than 10 specialists work at the point, operations are performed, comprehensive assistance is provided, and they also help with the delivery of medicines.

Local residents shared with an ophthalmologist with the call sign “Apostle” that they had not had a specialist in this profile for seven years. Therefore, his appearance caused queues in the early days.

A dentist with the call sign “Zeus” also noted that assistance to the local population is provided free of charge.

Earlier, on January 14, the MOSN of the Central Military District spoke about working as close as possible to the line of contact.

Prior to this, on December 25, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the work of military doctors and medical staff of the Western Military District (ZVO), who provide medical assistance to military personnel and civilians in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

