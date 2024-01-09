Russian tank crews are methodically destroying fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Seversk area with high-explosive shells. Izvestia military correspondent Daniil Levin shared footage of the combat work of servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces from the scene.

“The tank now works, essentially, like an artillery piece. Fires from a closed firing position. Therefore, you see, the gun’s muzzle is raised slightly in order to break through natural barriers and hit the target,” says the military correspondent.

As Russian soldiers explained, a high-explosive projectile is most effective in this case because it first buries itself in the ground or penetrates some kind of cover, and only then explodes. One serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces told Levin that they go to firing positions quite often – 5-6 times a week.

“We are working for different purposes, mainly enemy fortifications – buildings, bunkers, we “dismantle” them. Infantry often,” the fighter shared.

Voenkor notes that the Russian army has seriously pushed back the enemy in this direction. And this is largely the merit of the tankers. The Russian Armed Forces are occupying new positions and strengthening forward detachments, and they are supported by artillery from the depths.

Earlier, on January 6, senior officer of the press center of the Center group, Leonid Sharov, reported that the group’s artillery hit more than 100 Ukrainian Armed Forces targets in a day, including as part of a counter-battery fight in the areas of Dronovka, Seversk, and Chervona Dibrova. Enemy losses per day amounted to 90 military personnel.

Before this, on January 2, Sharov said that bomber aircraft attacked 18 strongholds and four command observer posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Serebryansky forestry, Grigorovka, Dronovka and Seversk. He noted that the artillerymen of the Center group suppressed and hit more than 120 targets in the Krasnoliman direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.