The volunteer detachment “Bars-12” destroys ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and nationalist dugouts in Belogorovka, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). On October 18, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin showed footage from the positions of Russian fighters.

“Well, today the weather is slushy, a little damp, so we decided to turn things up a notch and now fire will be opened on the enemy!” – notes Zimenkin.

The journalist’s speech is interrupted by the sounds of gunfire from Russian positions. After this, the military reports that the shell hit the target. One shell was not enough, so after it a second incendiary ammunition was fired at the enemy.

According to the commander of the mortar crew of the “Bars-12” detachment with the call sign Zabo, in this direction the main work is being carried out on the ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and dugouts.

“We set fire little by little, they come out, then we finish them off with shrapnel. Their chances are slim. We have destroyed them more than once. They rebuild, we sit and wait for them to rebuild, we destroy them again, set them on fire, but they come in there again. Some kind of endless conveyor belt of destruction,” notes the fighter.

He said that since 2014, nationalists have carefully built an underground city in Belogorovka, where they are now hiding. At this point, Russian forces are striking this city: where possible, throwing shrapnel at the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, on October 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the work of Russian artillery on the positions of fighters of the 81st airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Belogorovka area. The artillery of the Southern group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with precise strikes hits strong points, dugouts and places where enemy personnel are stationed. The accuracy of the fire from the air is monitored by unmanned aerial vehicle operators.

Before this, on October 12, it was reported that tankers of the Southern Group of Forces destroyed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Belogorovka. Russian tanks attacked strongholds and hideouts of Ukrainian militants.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

