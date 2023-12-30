Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Saturday, December 30, shelled the center of Belgorod. Izvestia shares footage of the consequences of the strike on the city.

The recording shows buildings whose cladding was damaged by shelling, and glass in the windows was broken.

In addition, on the streets you can see public and private vehicles, which were also damaged as a result of Ukrainian shelling.

One of the local residents, an employee of the Belgorod beauty salon “Assol”, whose building was damaged as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told Izvestia about what happened. She noted that during the shelling, a woman ran into their salon and was in a state of shock after the incident.

“I saw everything – how it flew, how it hit the minibus <...> right opposite,” said the salon employee.

The shelling of the center of Belgorod was reported earlier that day by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

