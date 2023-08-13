Dog handler Elena Yakovleva on Sunday, August 13, told Izvestia about the rescue of dogs from the flooded village of Borisovka in the Ussuriysk urban district.

The woman stressed that nine brigades of Aristocrat LLC are involved in the evacuation of pets. According to her, many owners in a panic left the dogs on the target, leaving the house, which ended up in the water. After that, they sound the alarm about abandoned pets.

“We respond to all these applications, complaints, we come, we save dogs. “Aristocrat” has all the resources, equipment and specialists. We remove the dogs from all sides, they will be identified, they will go to the shelter, where a place will be prepared for them, ”Yakovleva explained.

The dog handler added that the owners will be able to pick up their pets at any time, as soon as they have the opportunity.

The brigades do their work free of charge.

Earlier that day, an additional group of rescuers with engineering equipment arrived in flood-affected Ussuriysk in Primorye from Khabarovsk. The arrived forces will carry out work in the flooded areas to strengthen and backfill the roadbed washed out by water, the construction of protective dams and other rescue operations.

The day before, journalist Alexander Shepyrev told Izvestia about the process of evacuating residents of the flooded Ussuriysk after the dam on the Razdolnaya River, built to contain the flood, broke through. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuate people on boats.

About the hole in the dam on the Razdolnaya River in Ussuriysk became known on August 12. As a result of flooding, water reached the first floors of three apartment buildings, houses, kindergartens and garages were flooded. According to the Ussuriysk administration, the dam has not yet been put into operation. Delivery is scheduled for the end of September. In five municipalities of Primorye, temporary accommodation centers were immediately opened for more than 350 local residents affected by the flood.