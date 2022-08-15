On August 14, Izvestia obtained footage of the work of emergency services on extinguishing a fire and removing rubble after an explosion in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

“You can hear the pyrotechnics continue to detonate. Yerevan residents do not remember such an explosion, such destruction in their lifetime. More than ten fire brigades are working, so far the flames have not been extinguished., – Reporter Hayk Harutyunyan reports.

The explosion in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan occurred on August 14. According to preliminary data, the cause of the explosion in the shopping center was a fire in a pyrotechnics warehouse. The difficulty level of the resulting fire has been increased to the third.

According to the latest data, five people died as a result of the incident, and the search for another 17 people, previously declared missing, continues.

In fact, a criminal case was initiated under two articles. It is also reported about the creation of a special investigative group, which will investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the site where the explosion occurred in a shopping center. It is noted that at the scene of the incident, Pashinyan was met by Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan.

The moment of the powerful explosion was caught on video. The footage shows that the roof of the building was literally torn apart from the impact from the inside, after which the nearby street was filled with thick smoke. People started to flee the scene in panic.