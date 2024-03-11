The day of the Oscars was also the day of a major pro-Palestinian rally in Los Angeles. Izvestia correspondent Maxim Prihoda spoke about what was happening from the scene of events on March 10.

“Los Angeles, which is not usually known for its political activity, is absolutely buzzing on the day of the Oscars. One of the largest pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent times is taking place here,” the journalist reports.

The footage shows hundreds of protesters holding Palestinian flags and signs reading: “End genocide. Cease fire immediately. Liberate Palestine.” Demonstrators also sing and shout slogans through a loudspeaker. It can be seen that some have pitched tourist tents on the sidewalks.

According to Los Angeles police data cited by the newspaper The New York Timessome Oscars attendees had to be delayed as demonstrators blocked lanes of traffic several blocks from the Dolby Theater where the event was taking place.

It is noted that there were at least three pro-Palestinian protests that day. At the largest of them – near the Cinerama Dome cinema – between 500 and 700 people gathered.

Pro-Palestinian rallies are taking place in the United States amid the worsening situation in the Middle East. Earlier, on March 8, the day of US President Joe Biden's speech, dozens of pro-Palestinian activists staged a protest at the Capitol. A huge Palestinian flag was unfurled in the street with demonstrators around it, while others held a banner that read: “Biden's legacy is genocide.”

In late January, pro-Palestinian activists interrupted President Biden more than 10 times during a speech in Virginia on the issue of abortion.

On January 13, it was reported that thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters descended on the White House, where they violently shook security fencing and threw bloody dolls. The protesters demanded “an end to the genocide in Gaza” and “an end to funding for Israel.” Because of this, White House staff and media representatives had to be transferred “to another location.”

Earlier, on January 1, before the New Year celebrations in New York, a large-scale demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip began in Times Square. Footage from the scene shows a column of protesters walking down the street with banners and Palestinian flags and shouting slogans. New York Mayor Eric Adams expressed confidence that there will be attempts to disrupt New Year's events.

On December 27, it was reported that pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked the One Wick Expressway exit ramp leading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in southeastern New York City. At least 26 people were detained by police.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.