At the disposal of Izvestia was a video from the scene of a fire in a flower warehouse near Komsomolskaya Square (Three Stations Square) in the center of Moscow.

The footage shows a thick black pillar of the lady, as well as fire trucks and the rescuers themselves, who arrived to extinguish the fire.

Izvestia correspondent Bagaudin Bagaudinov also visited the site of the fire and told what is happening at the site of the fire.

“According to our information, the ceilings between the first and second floors are on fire in a building near three railway stations, where the warehouse of the flower company is located. At the moment, the fire has been assigned a tritium hazard rating. Firefighters and rescuers continue to arrive at the scene,” Bagaudinov said.

As reported, a collapse occurred in a burning warehouse building on Komsomolskaya Square. According to the latest data, the fire area is about 2 thousand square meters. m. The fire was assigned the third level of complexity out of five.

According to Izvestia, a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in a two-story brick flower warehouse at Komsomolskaya Square, 1A, building 18.

It is known that rescuers evacuated seven people from the burning building, two people are still blocked.

The Moscow Department of Transport reported that the fire in the center of Moscow does not affect traffic.