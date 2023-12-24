One of the houses in Donetsk was almost completely destroyed after being hit by a shell from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). Izvestia on December 24 showed footage from the scene of the shelling.

The recording shows that only a small part of the foundation remained of the house after a direct hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces cluster shell. Local residents are clearing away the rubble.

“There is no half-street – no need to tell, there are no roofs, no houses. People have nowhere to live. I don’t know how the girl and two children survived, they just remained intact on this sofa. The girl has a fracture and her arm is shattered. So, thank God, they are alive,” said one of the local residents.

Some houses had only their walls intact, while others had roofs damaged or windows broken. However, despite the serious destruction, no one was killed in the APU strike. Several people were injured, including children. One of the victims received a serious arm injury.

“There are victims, yesterday I personally drove one woman, she had a serious injury to her arm in the elbow joint – that’s what I know. This is a neighbor, the guys pulled me out from under the rubble, I managed to quickly drive up, they loaded me up and took me away,” said another man from Donetsk.

Earlier that day, the head of Donetsk, Alexey Kulemzin, said that after the shelling of the city, school building No. 85 on Kirova Street was damaged.

Ukrainian militants daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

