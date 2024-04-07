Exactly 80 years ago, on April 8, 1944, the Red Army began an operation to liberate the Crimean Peninsula from the Germans; this territory was occupied by Wehrmacht troops in June 1942. On this day, the editors remembered how Izvestia correspondents covered past events in Crimea.

In 35 days, Soviet soldiers managed to liberate the peninsula, which had always been an extremely important strategic site for our country – it was there that the main base of the Red Army fleet was located. The main battle for the peninsula took place in Sevastopol. Historian Natalia Zinovich noted in a conversation with Izvestia: it is symbolic that the city was liberated exactly a year before the complete victory – May 9, 1944.

“The night before the attack. She is quiet and solemn. People are making final preparations, writing letters home, checking themselves and their weapons again. At eight o'clock in the morning, rockets soared over our positions. A rumble was heard, the ground shook, explosions thundered,” wrote Izvestia special correspondent P. Nikitin in a newspaper article dated April 11.

The offensive operation turned out to be extremely successful, but demanded a high price – the Red Army lost 18 thousand soldiers, another 67 thousand were wounded. And this victory became one of the omens of the main victory – in the Great Patriotic War. Already on May 13, the Izvestia newspaper published a text dedicated to the complete defeat of German troops in Crimea.

“These days will never be forgotten. We are driving around the battle area near Sevastopol. The calm efficiency of people who know their job well and are firmly confident in success is what marks the behavior of each of our ordinary soldiers and officers on the battlefield and in the immediate rear,” was written in a report by Izvestia special correspondent P. Belyavsky.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“Come on, stay away, you bastards, the Russian is coming!”