Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 28 officially announced the beginning of the second phase of the war with the Hamas movement. On October 29, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev told about how the operation in the Gaza Strip was going from the scene.

According to him, the first night of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation passed under the continuous drone of planes, helicopters and the sound of air strikes.

The journalist pointed out that currently the main battles are taking place on the northern border of the region. Artillery, aviation and tanks operate in the sector.

“Apparently, the fighting is taking place at the very edge of the sector in a building that looks like private houses. Journalists can only wait for news at a respectful distance. Where there is no chance of falling under the return fire of terrorists,” the correspondent noted.

He also said that the police post at the entrance to the city of Sderot is currently closed to outsiders. Several television groups broadcast live from this place.

“We constantly hear the sounds of artillery fire and exploding shells. Airplanes and drones are flying in the sky,” Grigoriev noted.

On the same day, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said that additional Israeli army forces, as a result of night maneuvers, had gained a foothold in the Gaza Strip and were currently expanding ground operations. There are 230 hostages being held in the enclave, and their families have been notified, he added.

The IDF also reported that in one day the Israeli army attacked 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. They noted that, as part of the expansion of the activities of the ground forces, the combined combat groups “attacked terrorist detachments attempting to attack forces and detachments planning to use anti-tank weapons, and also directed aircraft at targets from the ground.”

Izvestia journalist Ibrahim Isbaita, who is in the Gaza Strip, said that last night was one of the most difficult since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. According to him, it began with the shutdown of all telecommunications and the Internet in Gaza, which prevented people from contacting their families and learning about the bombings.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the escalation, the death toll has exceeded 8 thousand people, including about 3.2 thousand children, and almost 20 thousand more were injured. On the Israeli side, 5.4 thousand people have been injured so far, and more than 1.4 thousand have died.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.