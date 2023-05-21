The Russian military, with the help of a strike drone, destroyed the manpower of Ukrainian nationalists in the northern direction. Footage taken from the involved device, on Saturday, May 20, appeared at the disposal of Izvestia.

The drone detects the Ukrainian infantry. It then hovers predatorily over the enemy group and drops several shanks onto the Nationalist cluster. According to the results of the successful completion of the combat mission, 10 militants were destroyed.

Earlier, on May 19, Izvestia war correspondent Daniil Levin said that Russian servicemen do not have to hover over the enemy in order to drop a projectile – this can be done on the fly. Such a maneuver requires an accurate calculation of the flight range, as well as taking into account weather conditions – all this skill is honed by aircraft operators at special training grounds.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

