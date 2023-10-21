On Saturday, October 21, Izvestia received footage showing the consequences of the shelling of Donetsk by the armed formations of Ukraine (UFU).

According to the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of the Kiev Regime, in the period from 13:40 to 14:15 Moscow time, Ukrainian nationalists fired 11 shells at the Kuibyshevsky, Kievsky, Kalininsky and Budennovsky districts of the city, eight of them which are NATO 155 mm caliber.

“It was very, very loud, the house and windows were shaking… It was lucky, of course, that it didn’t detonate, because there are a lot of houses in the vicinity, there are cafes and people could have been hurt,” said a local resident.

According to the mayor of Donetsk, Alexey Kulemzin, as a result of the attack, smoke was observed in the Kalininsky district near the Motel.

“The movement of trolleybus route No. 7 on the section “Holy Intercession Church – Pasta Factory” in the Kalininsky district is temporarily suspended due to a break in the contact wire after the shelling,” the mayor wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the correspondent “RIA News“, Ukrainian nationalists used cluster munitions when shelling Donetsk, some of which hit the parking area of ​​fire trucks and ambulances. At least two people were injured as a result of the attack, eyewitnesses said.

The day before, on October 20, a man was killed as a result of another shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian radicals. In addition, a private residential building was damaged.

Ukrainian militants daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.