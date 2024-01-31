Foreign mercenaries who have entered into a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as a rule, are not aware of the contents of the document. Colombian Pedro Alejandro Zarate Ardila, who is fighting on the side of Ukraine, shared its contents.

The mercenary said that all contracts were drawn up in Ukrainian. That is, they sign papers that they do not understand anything about.

According to the text of the document (available to Izvestia), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine undertakes to respect the personal rights and freedoms of the militant himself, as well as members of his family, including the provision of benefits, guarantees and compensation. However, the militants claim that they were deceived on almost all counts.

“I survive here as best I can. Nobody wants to help me. When you break your contract with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, you need to defend your rights on your own. We get paid a month later: for September we get paid on October 28, and so on. They owe me about €9-10 thousand. They didn’t pay me anything during my sick leave,” says Pedro Alejandro Zarate Ardila.

He also noted that the relatives of his dead partners are not paid any compensation at all, and Kyiv does not help the families to pick up the bodies.

In total, according to estimates of the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 13.5 thousand mercenaries arrived in Ukraine. Of these, 2.7 thousand militants came from countries in South and North America. None of the states of the South American continent openly supported Kyiv in the armed conflict.

