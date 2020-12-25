Rented housing in large Russian cities may rise in price by 8-10% next year, and in the capital – by 15%, writes Izvestia newspaper with reference to the forecast of real estate market specialists.

Prices for rental housing in early 2020 due to the crisis amid the coronavirus have significantly decreased.

Later, after the restrictions were lifted, demand returned, and in the fall, rental prices began to rise.

According to some experts, in 2021 the rental rate increase should be expected by 6-7%.

At the same time, the indicators will grow as the economy recovers and business activity increases, according to market participants. This will be especially noticeable in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.