The detention of the mayor of the Dagestan city of Kizilyurt, Magomed Magomedov, may be connected with his work as the minister of physical culture and sports of the region. A source from Izvestia reported this.

The investigation into the mayor of Kizilyurt, detained by FSB officers on October 2, may concern the theft of budget funds in 2012–2021. During this period, Magomedov served as Minister of Physical Culture and Sports of Dagestan. As Izvestia found out, the Treasury, the Accounts Chamber of the Republic, as well as the Accounts Chamber of Russia had questions for the regional department for spending budget funds.

For example, in the results of an audit by the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation in 2016, it was noted that 95% of all identified violations in the republic’s expenses related to the financing of sports and administrative structures. In particular, the department never found a football field in the republic, which was supposed to be put into operation with federal funds.

In 2018, the Treasury of Dagestan indicated that a year earlier the local Ministry of Sports purchased an official car, the cost of which exceeded the established standards by more than three times: instead of 500 thousand rubles, the car was purchased for 1.6 million.

In 2019, the Accounts Chamber of Dagestan also found underfunded positions in the region. In particular, funding for the costs of adjusting design estimates for the construction of a sports complex in Makhachkala in the amount of 9.9 million rubles, provided for by the state program of the region, was not provided.

Managing partner of the RI-Consulting law firm, Roman Voronin, suggested that, based on the detainee’s biography, he could be prosecuted in a corruption case. It can also be abuse of official powers, abuse of official powers and a number of other articles, he noted.

